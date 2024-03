Saros is set to start at home against Buffalo on Thursday, according to Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Saros saw his personal six-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday when he stopped 26 of 30 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal. He's 26-21-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 50 outings this season. The Sabres are tied for 24th offensively this year with 2.90 goals per contest, so this should be a favorable matchup for Saros.