Per Adam Vingan of The Athletic, the Predators will use the same lineup they deployed Tuesday against Tampa Bay for Thursday's road game in Carolina, indicating Saros will get the start in goal against the Hurricanes.

Saros has been unstoppable recently, stringing together five straight wins while posting an impressive 1.35 GAA and .951 save percentage. The 25-year-old Finn will try to secure his 16th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Carolina club that's 14-3-4 at home this year.