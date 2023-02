Saros is expected to start Tuesday's home game against Vegas, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has won his past three outings, having stopped 98 of 106 shots. Coach John Hynes said Tuesday morning that the lineup for the Predators would be the same versus the Golden Knights as it was prior to the All-Star break. Saros has a 19-13-5 record this season with a 2.74 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Vegas sits 18th in the league this year with 3.08 goals per game.