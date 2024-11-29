Saros is expected to start in Friday's home tilt versus Tampa Bay.
Saros stopped 20 of 23 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday. He's 6-10-3 with a 2.59 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 19 appearances in 2024-25. Tampa Bay ranks fourth offensively with 3.81 goals per game.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gives up three goals Wednesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets hook in Jersey•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start Monday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Outstanding vs. Winnipeg•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Guarding goal Saturday•