Saros is expected to be between the pipes for Monday's home clash with the Blues, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros will be making his fifth consecutive appearances in net, and second straight start, after being forced into action in relief of Pekka Rinne on a couple of occasions. The 24-year-old Saros has struggled on the year, as he is 2-5-1 with a 3.20 GAA in 11 outings, but did help the Preds secure a win over the Blues on Saturday, their first since Nov. 4 versus Detroit.