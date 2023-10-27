Saros is expected to play between the pipes at home versus Toronto on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Saros has a 3-4-0 record, 2.58 GAA and .910 save percentage in seven contests this season. This will be the eighth consecutive game he's appeared in to start the campaign, which both highlights how important he is to Nashville and how little work backup Kevin Lankinen is likely to see this year, provided Saros stays healthy. The Maple Leafs rank 10th offensively with an average of 3.71 goals per game.