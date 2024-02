Saros is expected to start on the road against the Sharks on Saturday, per Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Saros has won his last two games while stopping 62 of 65 shots (.954 save percentage). He's up to 22-21-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 45 appearances in 2023-24. The Sharks, who rank 31st offensively this year with 2.09 goals per contest, should be a very favorable matchup for Saros.