Saros is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros allowed four goals on eight shots en route to a 7-5 win against the Sharks on Tuesday, but he wasn't credited with the victory because he was pulled after the first period. He's left plenty to be desired this campaign with an 11-18-6 record, 2.81 GAA and .901 save percentage in 36 appearances. He has a 6-3-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .911 save percentage in 10 career regular-season games against Anaheim.