Saros was the first goalie off of morning skate, implying he'll be the starter for Saturday's road matchup against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Pekka Rinne has lost four straight starts and been yanked in three of those contests. Saros will get the nod to allow Rinne to get some rest and hopefully get right. The 24-year-old netminder hasn't been impressive this year, either, as he's posted an .888 save percentage and 1-5-1 record. Saros has a tough task ahead, as the Blues are 7-1-2 in November with an average of 3.1 goals per game.