Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start Saturday
Saros was the first goalie off of morning skate, implying he'll be the starter for Saturday's road matchup against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Pekka Rinne has lost four straight starts and been yanked in three of those contests. Saros will get the nod to allow Rinne to get some rest and hopefully get right. The 24-year-old netminder hasn't been impressive this year, either, as he's posted an .888 save percentage and 1-5-1 record. Saros has a tough task ahead, as the Blues are 7-1-2 in November with an average of 3.1 goals per game.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Comes off bench for mop-up duty•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Dropped by Jets•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Looking to end team's skid•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gives up three goals in relief•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Takes loss in shootout•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Between pipes in San Jose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.