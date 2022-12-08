Saros is expected to guard the road net against Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Saros is going into the contest on a three-game winning streak. He's 9-6-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .909 save percentage in 17 contests this season. The Lightning have the ninth-ranked offense with 3.44 goals per game.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Rallies for OT win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting versus New Jersey•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Earns another close home win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: NHL postpones Saturday's game•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Nashville-Colorado postponed Friday•