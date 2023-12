Saros is expected to start in Thursday's home game against Tampa Bay, per Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now.

Saros has a 10-10-0 record, 3.03 GAA and .900 save percentage in 20 contests this season. He's won his last two starts while saving 59 of 63 shots (.937 save percentage). The Lightning are in a three-way tie for 10th offensively this year with 3.33 goals per game.