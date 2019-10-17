Saros is expected to start between the pipes Thursday in the desert versus the Coyotes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Despite his massive struggles in the crease, Saros appears headed for his third start in seven games. The backup netminder performed admirably for the Predators last season, sporting a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 31 appearances, and figures to get a good chunk of starts behind the aging Pekka Rinne. Thursday could serve as an opportunity for him to turn things around, as he will face a Coyotes squad averaging just 2.20 goals per game.