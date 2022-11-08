Saros is expected to start in Tuesday's road game versus Seattle, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has a 3-5-1 record, 3.12 GAA and .904 save percentage in nine starts in 2022-23. That's a far cry from his performance in 2021-22 when he was nominated for the Vezina Trophy after posting a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage in 67 games. Things aren't expected to get any easier for Saros on Tuesday though. Seattle is tied for ninth-place offensively with 3.46 goals per game.