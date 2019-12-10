Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start Tuesday
Saros was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus San Jose.
Saros registered a 2-1-1 record and 2.67 GAA in his previous four starts. Meanwhile, No. 1 Pekka Rinne conceded seven combined goals in his last two appearances and sporting a career-worst .897 save percentage on the year. Unless Rinne can get back to being a dominant netminder, Saros should continue to see a bigger role.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets no help against kitties•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to face Panthers•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Falls in heartbreaking fashion•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Defending net Wednesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Wins second straight start•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.