Saros was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus San Jose.

Saros registered a 2-1-1 record and 2.67 GAA in his previous four starts. Meanwhile, No. 1 Pekka Rinne conceded seven combined goals in his last two appearances and sporting a career-worst .897 save percentage on the year. Unless Rinne can get back to being a dominant netminder, Saros should continue to see a bigger role.