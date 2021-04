Saros kicked out 39 of 40 shots Monday in a 4-1 victory over Florida.

Saros gave up a Sam Bennett goal 4:49 into the game on an errant pass that went in off Bennett's skate, but he allowed nothing more the rest of the way. It was the second straight win for Saros, who has turned away 68 of 70 shots in that stretch. Monday's win improved his record to 18-9-1 to go along with a 2.23 GAA and .929 save percentage. He'll likely take a seat for Tuesday's rematch with the Panthers.