Saros stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

It was his 30th win of the season, but it was also nearly his second shutout as he didn't get beaten until midway through the third period. Saros is having a strong close to the campaign, going 7-4-2 since the beginning of March with a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage in 14 appearances as Nashville tries to claw its way into the playoff picture.