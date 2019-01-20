Predators' Juuse Saros: Snaps three-game winning streak
Saros allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Saturday.
This performance ends a nice little hot streak for Saros, as he came into the night 4-0-1 with a .966 save percentage in the last six games. Prior to this run, Saros held a .500 record, but even after Saturday's loss, he is now 15-12-5. He's elevated his other numbers as well, but he could still use some improvement in both his 2.67 GAA and .908 save percentage.
