Saros allowed just two goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 home win against the Flames.

Saros has notched wins in consecutive shots for just the second time this season. After a five-game losing streak he has picked up two wins while allowing just five goals on 55 shots. He'll look for a season-high three-game winning streak in Friday's visit to St. Louis against the Blues. He is just 1-5-0 with a 3.45 GAA and .896 SV% in six road starts this season.