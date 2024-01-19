Saros turned aside 33 of 34 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

It was an impressive outing from Saros, who held the Kings to a lone power-play marker in the second period en route to the one-goal victory. The 28-year-old netminder had been struggling coming into Thursday's contest, going 1-3-0 with an .874 save percentage in his prior four starts. Overall, Saros is now 18-16-1 on the season with a .903 save percentage and 2.96 GAA. The Preds are back in action Saturday on the road against the Coyotes.