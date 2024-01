Saros stopped 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Saros held his own against a barrage of Florida shots, allowing just a power-play goal to Sam Reinhart in the second period and a Carter Verhaeghe tally in the third before the Panthers added a pair of empty-netters, leaving Saros with a third loss in four starts. The 28-year-old netminder is now 18-18-1 with a .904 save percentage and 2.94 GAA this season. The Predators are back in action Thursday on the road against Minnesota.