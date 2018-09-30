Predators' Juuse Saros: Solid in OT win
Saros allowed two goals on 18 shots in the Predators' 5-4 overtime win over Carolina on Sunday.
The second piece of Nashville's Finnish-born tandem in net, Saros has more often than not been solid when asked to spell Pekka Rinne these last two seasons. Firmly entrenched as the team's backup, Saros should see 25-30 starts in 2018-19.
