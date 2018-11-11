Predators' Juuse Saros: Solid, unspectacular win
Saros made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Dallas on Saturday afternoon.
Saros sports an impressive 7-2 record, although his counting stats aren't quite as impressive. His 2.67 GAA is average; so is his .909 save percentage. Saros' long-term value has been pushed a couple years into the future, what with the re-signing of Pekka Rinne to a two-year deal. He may still be a keeper in deep formats that allow unlimited keepers. But Saros is likely only valuable in daily formats in back-to-back situations.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...