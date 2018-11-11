Saros made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

Saros sports an impressive 7-2 record, although his counting stats aren't quite as impressive. His 2.67 GAA is average; so is his .909 save percentage. Saros' long-term value has been pushed a couple years into the future, what with the re-signing of Pekka Rinne to a two-year deal. He may still be a keeper in deep formats that allow unlimited keepers. But Saros is likely only valuable in daily formats in back-to-back situations.