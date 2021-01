Saros stopped 42 of 44 shots Saturday in a 5-2 win over Columbus.

Saros was kept busy throughout the night, with 34 of of his 42 stops coming at even strength. The 25-year-old has started each of Nashville's first two games this season, both coming against Columbus, making 71 saves on 74 shots (.959 save percentage). Saros has been given a chance to claim the No. 1 job ahead of longtime Predator Pekka Rinne and so far he's made the most of it.