Saros will protect the road cage in Tuesday's game versus the Blues, Paul Skribina of The Tennessean reports.

The Blues have cooled off lately with just four goals in the last three games, but Saros doesn't have an appealing history against the club. It wasn't pretty when he played the Blues earlier this month, yielding five goals on 29 shots in a home loss. Saros doesn't have fond memories in the Blues' barn, either, as he was yanked in a contest back in November after allowing five scores. He'll look to buck that trend, but fantasy owners should tread lightly with the 23-year-old.