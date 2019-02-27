Predators' Juuse Saros: Squaring off against Blues
Saros will protect the road cage in Tuesday's game versus the Blues, Paul Skribina of The Tennessean reports.
The Blues have cooled off lately with just four goals in the last three games, but Saros doesn't have an appealing history against the club. It wasn't pretty when he played the Blues earlier this month, yielding five goals on 29 shots in a home loss. Saros doesn't have fond memories in the Blues' barn, either, as he was yanked in a contest back in November after allowing five scores. He'll look to buck that trend, but fantasy owners should tread lightly with the 23-year-old.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Yields five goals on 50 shots•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Downed by Blues in OT•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Hangs on for OT win over Stars•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Taking on Dallas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...