Saros stopped 38 of 39 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Saros was steady throughout the game, especially in the third period with the Flames looking for an equalizer. The 27-year-old had allowed seven goals over his last two outings, both losses, before his bounce-back effort Monday. He hasn't faced less than 33 shots in a game since Jan. 3, so the Predators' defense hasn't been making it easy on him lately. Saros improved to 16-12-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 33 contests. Kevin Lankinen will likely get a turn in goal Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.