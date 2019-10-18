Saros led his team out for warmups and will start in goal for Thursday's game against Arizona, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros was expected to draw the start prior to the game, and as evidenced by this news, that notion was confirmed. The Finn has has massive struggles in net this campaign, going 0-2-0 with a 5.08 GAA and .844 save percentage in two starts. The good news for Saros is that the Coyotes have scored just 11 goals in eight games, good for second-to-last in the league.