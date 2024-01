Saros will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Chicago.

Saros has surrendered 20 goals on 131 shots in his past five outings, posting a 1-3-1 record during that span. In 29 appearances this season, he has gone 15-13-1 with one shutout, a 3.02 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Blackhawks rank 30th in the league this campaign with only 2.29 goals per contest.