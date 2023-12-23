Saros will guard the home cage in Saturday's matchup with the Stars, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.
Saros has won seven of his last eight starts, sporting an excellent .936 save percentage in that span. He'll have a tough task Saturday against a Dallas team that's scored 22 goals in their last five games.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Near top of NHL in some categories•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Flyers•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Pulled in loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Sixth straight win new career mark•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Capitals on Saturday•