Saros will protect the home crease Tuesday against Anaheim, according to Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Saros has gone 1-3-1 in his past five outings, allowing 18 goals on 122 shots over that span. In 31 games this season, he has provided a 16-14-1 record with two shutouts, a 3.01 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Ducks sit 29th in the league this campaign with 2.46 goals per contest.