Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting against Los Angeles
Saros will receive the start Saturday against Los Angeles, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
With Nashville facing back-to-back contests, Saros will guard the cage as Pekka Rinne receives a rest day. So far the 22-year-old has had a rough start to the season as he's allowed three or more goals in all three of his starts, and recorded a .817 save percentage and 4.36 GAA in the contests. Since Los Angeles has scored 13 goals in their last four games, this looks like a rough matchup on paper for the Finland native.
