Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting against Oilers
Saros led his team out for warmups and should serve as its starter for Saturday's road contest in Edmonton, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros will be going for a fourth straight win Saturday, squaring off against an Oilers team that has dropped back-to-back games. Facing the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Predators' netminder will have to be on top of his game to come away with a win.
