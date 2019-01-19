Saros will start Saturday's home meeting with the Panthers, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

With Pekka Rinne struggling recently, the Predators will turn to their talented backup, who sports a 2.58 GAA and .910 save percentage this season. Opposing Saros is a Panthers team that could be without star center Aleksander Barkov, who injured his hand Friday against the Maple Leafs. Should Barkov sit, Saros would gain even more appeal in daily formats.