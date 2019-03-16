Saros will field shots from the Sharks in San Jose on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette continues to deploy Pekka Rinne's understudy about once a week. Saros was put to work last Saturday, stopping 27 of 31 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The 23-year-old will now be tested by a Sharks club that boasts a plus-38 goal differential and is within striking distance of the Flames for first place within the Pacific Division. Saros could turn out to be a trendy DFS option since counterpart Martin Jones doesn't have the best track record against Nashville.