Saros (ankle) is starting Friday's preseason tilt against the Lightning.

Saros was eased into camp after an ankle injury kept him out of 2022 postseason. The 27-year-old posted a .918 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA through 67 games last season and should handle a bulk of the goaltending duties in Nashville again during the 2022-23 campaign. However, fatigue may have caught up to him last year; Saros registered a 3.04 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 29 games after the All-Star break.