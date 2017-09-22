Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting Friday against Tampa Bay
Saros will guard the cage in Friday's preseason game against the Lightning, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros was solid in limited action last season, compiling a 10-8-3 record while registering a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage over 21 appearances. The Finnish netminder will likely receive a similar workload this campaign as Pekka Rinne's backup.
