Saros will guard the cage in Friday's preseason game against the Lightning, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros was solid in limited action last season, compiling a 10-8-3 record while registering a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage over 21 appearances. The Finnish netminder will likely receive a similar workload this campaign as Pekka Rinne's backup.