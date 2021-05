Saros will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 1 matchup with Carolina, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Saros was a big reason for the Predators making it to the postseason; he registered a terrific 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage alongside a 21-11-1 record in 36 appearances this season. He faced the Hurricanes four times, going 1-2-0 with a .917 save percentage. In his final start of the season, Saros stopped 21 of 22 shots in a victory against Carolina.