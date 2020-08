Saros will start Game 1 on Sunday against Arizona, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

There was some debate as to whether it would be the 25-year-old Finn or fellow countryman Pekka Rinne between the pipes to start the postseason, and we now have our answer. Saros compiled a .914 save percentage, 2.70 GAA and 17-12-4 record to go with four shutouts this season. He'll be opposed by Darcy Kuemper at the other end of the rink.