Saros will guard the cage during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Coyotes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Many believed the Predators would turn to Pekka Rinne after Saros surrendered four goals on 37 shots during Sunday's 4-3 Game 1 loss, but the 25-year-old Finn could hardly be blamed for most, if not all of Arizona's scores, and coach John Hynes clearly believes Saros still gives his team the best chance to win. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Rinne get the nod for Wednesday's Game 3 to give Saros a chance to rest up ahead of Friday's potential Game 4.