Saros will guard the cage during Friday's Game 4 versus Arizona, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Many thought the Predators would turn to Pekka Rinne after Saros surrendered three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's Game 3 loss, but coach John Hynes will stick to his guns and keep the 25-year-old Finn in for a must-win Game 4. Nashville has only potted six goals through the first three games of the series, so the team will likely need to ramp up it's offensive production in order to have a shot at extending the series Friday.