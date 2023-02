Saros will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's game in Arizona.

Saros has posted a 3.42 GAA and an .891 save percentage while going 4-3-0 over his last seven games. The 27-year-old is now 22-16-5 with a .916 save percentage on the year. He beat the Coyotes on Nov. 21 by stopping 24 of 27 shots.