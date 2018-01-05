Saros will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Saros was fantastic in his last start, turning aside all 29 shots he faced en route to an impressive shutout win over Minnesota on Saturday. He'll look to stay dialed in and pick up his fifth win of the campaign Thursday in a favorable road matchup with a Coyotes club that's a dreadful 4-13-1 at home this season.