Saros will guard the road goal Tuesday against Boston, Joe Pohoryles of NHL.com reports.

Saros surrendered seven goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Seattle. He has a 28-20-7 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 56 appearances. The Bruins rank second in the league this campaign with 3.73 goals per game.