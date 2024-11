Saros will defend the road net Monday versus the Avalanche, according to Predators Radio Host Max Herz.

Saros is coming off a 26-save shutout win over Utah on Saturday. He has a 4-7-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 12 outings this season. Saros made 29 stops in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Nov. 2.