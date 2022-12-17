Saros will guard the road net Saturday against Colorado, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Saros is coming off a 39-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has lost his past two outings in overtime despite making 62 stops on 65 shots. Saros' four-game winless skid (0-2-2) has dropped is record to 9-8-4 on the season. He has a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage going into Saturday's contest. Colorado sits 20th in the league with 3.04 goals per game.