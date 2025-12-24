default-cbs-image
Saros will guard the road goal against the Wild on Tuesday.

Saros is coming off a 19-save effort in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He has a 13-11-3 record this season with a 2.95 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 27 appearances. Minnesota is tied for 15th in the league with 3.03 goals per game this year.

