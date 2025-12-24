Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will guard the road goal against the Wild on Tuesday.
Saros is coming off a 19-save effort in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He has a 13-11-3 record this season with a 2.95 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 27 appearances. Minnesota is tied for 15th in the league with 3.03 goals per game this year.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Impressive run continues•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to start Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Can't meet challenge•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in goal Wednesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Earns win over Blues•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Defending road crease Monday•