Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in Montreal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will defend the road goal in Montreal on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Saros is off to a very good start as he is 2-0-1, allowing five goals on 94 shots. It's a huge improvement over last season when he had a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 58 appearances. The Canadiens have been a scoring machine in the early going of the 2025-26 season, potting 15 goals in only four games.
