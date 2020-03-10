Saros will guard the cage during Tuesday's road matchup with Montreal, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros has been on fire recently, having picked up back-to-back shutouts in a home-and-away series with the Stars on Thursday and Saturday. The 24-year-old Finn will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's only averaging 2.75 goals per game at home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.