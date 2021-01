Saros will tend the home twine in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros opened the 2020-21 season with a win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday, stopping 29 of 30 pucks sent his way. The 25-year-old is starting the year as the clear No. 1 ahead of Pekka Rinne, and he'll look to further establish himself Saturday.