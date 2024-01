Saros will defend the road net Monday versus the Senators, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Saros is coming off a 22-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 win over Minnesota. In 38 appearances this campaign, he has posted a 19-18-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Ottawa sits 11th in the league this season with 3.33 goals per game.