Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will guard the road goal versus the Flyers on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros has allowed at least four goals in four of his last five games, going 2-3-0 in that span. The Flyers have won four of their last five games, but three of those victories have come past regulation time, so expected this one to be a close contest.
